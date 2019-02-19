Man facing charges after car/train crash in Dodge County

KASSON, Minn. – Charges have been filed for the car/train collision Monday in Dodge County.

Scott Peder Olson, 32, is being held in the Steele County Jail on $30,000 bond for two 5th degree drug charges and two traffic violations.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it got several 911 calls around 12:20 pm Monday about a train hitting a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 9. Deputies found a Canadian Pacific train had truck a Toyota Corolla and the train conductor reporter the Corolla’s driver had run from the scene to the north.

A 911 call then came in from a semi driver on County Road 34, just north of the incident, who said he almost hit a man who ran out in front of him.

Deputies followed tracks in the snow to a property north of the collision and say they found Olson hiding in the snow. Deputies say when they searched Olson, they found $1,155.50 in cash, a small baggie of methamphetamine, and two glass pipe which tested positive for meth.

The Sheriff’s Office says Olson admitted to being the driver of the Corolla and explained he ran away because there are four outstanding warrants for his arrest in Goodhue County. Olson was taken to the hospital in Owatonna for evaluation after the crash, then was taken to the Steele County Jail.