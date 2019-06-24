Clear

Man facing car theft charges in two states pleads guilty in one

Adrian Cantu Adrian Cantu

Police say car was stolen in Austin and man was arrested in Worth County.

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who stole a car in southern Minnesota and got arrested in North Iowa is pleading guilty in one state.

Adrian Alexander Cantu, 27 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Monday in Mower County District Court to tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say Cantu drove off with a woman’s car in Austin on August 16, 2018. Court documents state Cantu later texted the woman he was bringing the car back but was taken into custody in Worth County.

Cantu was sentenced Monday in Mower County to 30 days in jail. He is still facing a charge in Worth County of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

