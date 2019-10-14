Clear

Man facing charge in connection to August Olmsted Co. fire

A man is facing an arson charge in connection to a blaze where hay bales were started on fire.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man is facing charges in connection to a blaze where hay bales were started on fire.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Kyle Spandau is being charged in connection to the August fire.

The alleged incident happened in the 900 block of 2nd Ave. SE in Oronoco.

A witness said a male in his mid-30s was seen getting gas prior to the fire.

The Oronoco Fire Department put out a fire that caused around $300 in damage.

At the time, authorities said the suspect denied starting the fire and that there was no relationship between the suspect and the victim.

