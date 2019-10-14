OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man is facing charges in connection to a blaze where hay bales were started on fire.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Kyle Spandau is being charged in connection to the August fire.
The alleged incident happened in the 900 block of 2nd Ave. SE in Oronoco.
A witness said a male in his mid-30s was seen getting gas prior to the fire.
The Oronoco Fire Department put out a fire that caused around $300 in damage.
At the time, authorities said the suspect denied starting the fire and that there was no relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Related Content
- Man facing charge in connection to August Olmsted Co. fire
- Wanted Olmsted County man located, now facing additional drug charges
- Convicted felon facing gun possession charge in Olmsted County
- Man facing aggravated robbery charge after allegedly pulling gun on man in Olmsted Co.
- UPDATE: Man facing life-threatening injuries after Olmsted County crash
- Thornton man facing meth charge
- Man facing potential DWI charge after hitting power pole in Olmsted Co.
- Man who fled traffic stop facing multiple felony charges in Olmsted County
- Sheriff: Man found driving down wrong side of highway facing multiple charges in Olmsted Co.
- Fire consumes Olmsted Co. home
Scroll for more content...