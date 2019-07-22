Man facing aggravated robbery charge after allegedly pulling gun on man in Olmsted Co.

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 26-year-old Rochester man is facing felony charges after allegedly displaying a handgun and robbing a man.

Sean Blass, 26, allegedly sold a cell phone for nearly $700 to the 19-year-old victim but the phone wouldn’t activate.

When the two met again Friday in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. NW, Blass allegedly displayed a handgun and took the phone.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the 3600 block of S. Broadway Ave. and he was found with a handgun and the phone.

Blass is facing charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, felony terroristic threats, carrying a pistol without a permit and driving after revocation.