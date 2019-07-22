STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 26-year-old Rochester man is facing felony charges after allegedly displaying a handgun and robbing a man.
Sean Blass, 26, allegedly sold a cell phone for nearly $700 to the 19-year-old victim but the phone wouldn’t activate.
When the two met again Friday in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. NW, Blass allegedly displayed a handgun and took the phone.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the 3600 block of S. Broadway Ave. and he was found with a handgun and the phone.
Blass is facing charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, felony terroristic threats, carrying a pistol without a permit and driving after revocation.
Related Content
- Man facing aggravated robbery charge after allegedly pulling gun on man in Olmsted Co.
- Albert Lea woman facing aggravated robbery charge
- Albert Lea man pleads not guilty to aggravated robbery
- Rochester man facing armed robbery charge
- Man facing five robbery charges in Minneapolis
- Police: Austin man facing charges for allegedly pulling knife at hotel party
- Klemme man facing drug/gun charges
- Convicted felon facing gun possession charge in Olmsted County
- 1 facing aggravated robbery charge in connection to Sun Tan City incident
- Mason City man charged for allegedly spitting in officer's face
Scroll for more content...