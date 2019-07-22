Clear

Man facing aggravated robbery charge after allegedly pulling gun on man in Olmsted Co.

A 26-year-old Rochester man is facing felony charges after allegedly displaying a handgun and robbing a man.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:51 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 26-year-old Rochester man is facing felony charges after allegedly displaying a handgun and robbing a man.

Sean Blass, 26, allegedly sold a cell phone for nearly $700 to the 19-year-old victim but the phone wouldn’t activate.

When the two met again Friday in the 1400 block of 2nd Ave. NW, Blass allegedly displayed a handgun and took the phone.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the 3600 block of S. Broadway Ave. and he was found with a handgun and the phone.

Blass is facing charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, felony terroristic threats, carrying a pistol without a permit and driving after revocation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Plenty of Sunshine for Monday

Image

Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Image

New sign aims to deter drug dealers

Image

Scooters could soon come to Rochester

Image

Tree service companies keep busy cleaning up storm damage

Image

Body of missing man found in Rochester

Image

Honkers blast three home runs in first inning; beat Willmar

Image

Central Park goes to the dogs, for a good cause

Image

Working out to raise money for muscular dystrophy

Image

North Iowa cleaning up after Saturday morning storms

Community Events