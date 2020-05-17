Man facing a felony after a history of assaults

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a man with a history of assault has done it again.

Corey Wayne Nevels, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with felony domestic assault and disorderly conduct. Rochester officers were called to the 1600 block of Marion Road SE around 12:30 pm Monday and say they arrived to find a woman bleeding from her lower lip and with a bump on the side of her head.

Investigators say Nevels punched the woman several times with a closed fist and has three prior convictions, making this a felony case.