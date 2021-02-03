Man extricated from vehicle after crash near Olmsted/Fillmore county line

OLMSTED/FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A 37-year-old man had to be extricated from his vehicle after a crash late Tuesday night when he had a deputy following him.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle had one headlight when a deputy attempted to catch up to it heading toward Fillmore County.

The deputy felt the driver, later identified as Devin Dotzenrod, was trying to lose him.

The driver continued into Fillmore County when a deputy then turned around to head back to Olmsted County. At that time, the deputy spotted the Jeep had crashed into a tree off the road in the 33000 block of 151st Ave.

Dotzenrod had injuries to his forehead and was complaining of back pain. He was in stable condition when he was transported. Dotzenrod has a suspended license and has multiple child support warrants out of Olmsted County.

He said he was not fleeing and didn't know a deputy was behind him.