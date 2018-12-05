Clear

Man entered Alford plea in Mitchell County kidnapping case

Timothy Hines Timothy Hines

14-year-old says she was assaulted in April.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A plea deal is reached in a Mitchell County kidnapping case.

Timothy Eugene Hines, 43 of Osage, has entered an Alford plea to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse resulting in injury. A charge of 3rd degree kidnaping will be dismissed.

Hines was arrested in April and accused of attacking a 14-year-old girl and holding her against her will. The girl told law enforcement she was riding in Hines’ car when he began touching her leg. The girl says she got out of the car and that’s when Hines pushed her into a ditch and assaulted her.

No sentencing date has been set.

An Alford plea means Hines does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.

