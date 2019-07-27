MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old Cold Spring man drowned at a central Minnesota lake after attempting to retrieve an inflatable swimming toy that floated away.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Barry Ray Schramel was pronounced dead at a hospital after being underwater for nearly 20 minutes at Knaus Lake.
A witness told authorities that Schramel was struck by a wake from a passing watercraft and he appeared to swallow water. He continued to swim back to shore when a second wake from another watercraft struck him and he went under.
Several people began searching the water where Schramel was last seen. Authorities say he was found in 6 feet of water and still had a pulse.
Schramel was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Related Content
- Man drowns in central Minnesota lake
- Boy nearly drowns at southern Minnesota campground
- Central Minnesota man charged with killing granparents
- Minnesota man drowns in Iowa trying to save niece
- Man saved from icy Minnesota lake
- Measles reported in central Minnesota
- Boy drowns in large pond in central Iowa
- Central Minnesota soldiers welcomed home from Kuwait
- Body of second Minnesota man found in Wisconsin lake
- Minnesota man arrested for Clear Lake truck theft