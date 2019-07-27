Clear

Man drowns in central Minnesota lake

Authorities say he swam after an inflatable toy that drifted away.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old Cold Spring man drowned at a central Minnesota lake after attempting to retrieve an inflatable swimming toy that floated away.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Barry Ray Schramel was pronounced dead at a hospital after being underwater for nearly 20 minutes at Knaus Lake.

A witness told authorities that Schramel was struck by a wake from a passing watercraft and he appeared to swallow water. He continued to swim back to shore when a second wake from another watercraft struck him and he went under.

Several people began searching the water where Schramel was last seen. Authorities say he was found in 6 feet of water and still had a pulse.

Schramel was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital where he was pronounced dead.

