Man drives off I-90 and into the median in Mower County

Taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 10:39 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A car went off the road overnight on Interstate 90 in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Isaac Jeffrey Dammen, 22 of Saint Stephen, was driving east around 2 am Sunday when he went off the interstate and into the median near mile marker 187. Dammen suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Meadow Police Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.

