Man dies four days after Olmsted County snow plow collision

Crash happened around 6 am January 13.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 11:05 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man has died from injuries suffered in a January 13 collision with a snow plow.

According to the Worlein Funeral Home, Michael Douglas Corcoran, 63 of Stewartville, died Friday at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Corcoran was driving north on County Road 3 around 6 am on January 13 when he lost control and crashed into a southbound snow plow. The collision happened in Rock Dell Township.

