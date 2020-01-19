OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man has died from injuries suffered in a January 13 collision with a snow plow.
According to the Worlein Funeral Home, Michael Douglas Corcoran, 63 of Stewartville, died Friday at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Corcoran was driving north on County Road 3 around 6 am on January 13 when he lost control and crashed into a southbound snow plow. The collision happened in Rock Dell Township.
Related Content
- Man dies four days after Olmsted County snow plow collision
- Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Olmsted County snow plow collision
- Teaching kids snow plow safety
- Plowing out from weekend snow
- Car hits snow plow in Freeborn County
- Three pickup collision in Olmsted County.
- One dead after collision in Olmsted County
- Two-vehicle collision at Olmsted County roundabout
- UPDATE: One dead after Olmsted County collision
- One seriously injured in Olmsted County collision
Scroll for more content...