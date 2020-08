OWATONNA, Minn. – Police are investigating a fatal fall at a construction site.

The Owatonna Police Department says it was called to the 3600 block of 10th Street SW around 7:31 am Monday. The location is where a Costco distribution center is being built.

Officers say George McIntosh, 62 of Waterville, fell of a lift and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Steele County Coroner’s Office assisted with this incident.