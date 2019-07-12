Man dies after tractor rolls over him in northwest Iowa

Clear

SUTHERLAND, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 78-year-old man died after a tractor rolled over on top of him in northwest Iowa.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office says Gary Jungjohan had a mower attached to the tractor Wednesday evening and was mowing the north shoulder of a street in Sutherland when the tractor rolled into the ditch and landed atop him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

