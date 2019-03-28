Man dies after 'physical struggle' with Rochester Police officers

Photo Gallery 1 Images
ROCHESTER, Minn -- A man is dead after what police are calling a 'physical struggle' with officers.
It all started Wednesday night, when an officer tried pulling over a man in the Cub Foods parking lot in southeast Rochester. When the car finally came toa stop, a physical struggle immediately took place, according to Rochester Police Chief James Franklin.
Once the man was apprehended, the officer determined he was unresponsive, and started life-saving efforts, including CPR. Those efforts were unsuccessful.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now in charge of the investigation. Chief Franklin added the officers were wearing body cameras and that footage has been turned over to the BCA. Police describe the victim as an adult male.
This is story is still developing, we expect to learn more from RPD around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.
