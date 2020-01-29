Sheriff's officials say a man has died after falling into a grain bin at a farm in Stearns County.
Dispatchers received a call Tuesday morning about a missing man who may have fallen into the grain bin in St. Martin Township.
Firefighters recovered the victim in the bin which was nearly full of corn. He's identified as 35-year-old Brandon Schaefer, of Albany.
An investigation found Schaefer was trying to loosen up frozen corn in the bin, fell in and was buried. He was transported to the Paynesville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Related Content
- Man dies after fall into grain bin at Minnesota farm
- Man dies after getting trapped in Minnesota grain bin
- Firefighters practice grain bin rescues
- Man rescued from Dodge County grain bin
- Iowa officials say person stuck in grain bin died
- Grain bin death in Worth County
- Update: Mason City man found deceased in Rockwell grain bin
- Central Minnesota man dies when grain wagon overturns
- UPDATE: Man 'lucky to be alive' after falling 70-80 feet into grain bin in Conger
- Wind causes grain bin to collapse in Hancock County
Scroll for more content...