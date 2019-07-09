Man dies after being hit in head by firework

ATALISSA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Iowa man has died after being hit in the head by a firework.
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened the day before July 4 in the town of Atalissa. Emergency responders were called to the scene just after 3 p.m. July 3, where they found 53-year-old James Don McMichael dead.
The sheriff's office says the impact of the firework is the probable cause of death of the husband and father of two sons who farmed near Atalissa. The incident has been ruled an accidental death.
