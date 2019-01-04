Clear
Man dies after Minneapolis fight

Police looking for a suspect.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are investigating a deadly fight between two acquaintances.

Officers were called about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found a gravely injured man at the scene. The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later. Authorities say a disagreement between the man who died and another individual escalated to a physical fight.

The suspect fled from the scene before officers arrived. Police say homicide detectives have located a number of witnesses.

