Man denied alcohol at Rochester business eludes police, crashes into snow bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man cut-off from alcohol at Texas Roadhouse ended his night by crashing into a snowbank before being taken to jail.

Pedro Guerrero-Martinez, 43-, is accused of DUI and fleeing an officer on foot in connection to an incident Saturday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was cut off for acting intoxicated and left in a 4-door Honda before officers began to follow him.

After turning on their lights, police say the man sped up, went into oncoming traffic to pass vehicles and turned on the north side of the Slumberland building before hitting a snowbank. Guerrero-Martinez was caught and failed field-sobriety tests.