Man dead after police shooting in the Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa – A man is shot dead by police after an early morning domestic disturbance.

The Bettendorf Police Department says a call came in around 12:18 am about a domestic problem in the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Officers say they arrived on scene to find those involved ad left the area. Another call came in at around 1:51 about a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of Kimberly Ridge Road.

Police found the vehicle and the people involved in the earlier domestic disturbance. A woman exited the vehicle and said the male driver threatened to kill her with a handgun. Officers told the driver to get out of the vehicle but the Bettendorf Police Department says initial evidence indicates the driver refused and produced a handgun.

During this incident, a Bettendorf police officer fired their weapon and the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One officer received minor hand injuries and was treated and released from Unity Point Hospital.

The name of the deceased man is not being released pending notification of family. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has taken over this case. The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administration leave, following department policy, and will not be identified pending a formal interview.