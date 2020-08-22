Man dead after Black Hawk County collision

EVANSDALE, Iowa – A Black Hawk County man is dead after a two-vehicle collision during a Saturday morning storm.

It happened around 11:10 am on Interstate 380. The Iowa State Patrol says Robert Schmaltz, 63 of Raymond, was southbound during heavy rainfall and struck the rear of the vehicle driven by Emily Droste, 20 of Center Point. Both vehicles spun out and went into the ditch. The State Patrol says Schmaltz was killed in the crash.

Evansdale police, fire, and EMS and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this fatal accident.