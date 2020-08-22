Clear

Man critically hurt after falling of cliff in Minnesota state park

Man fell 30 feet on Friday.

Posted: Aug 22, 2020 12:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker fell off a cliff at a state park, suffering critical injuries.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the man was apparently looking over the cliff at Interstate State Park around midday Friday when he fell. He plummeted 30 feet, landing on rocks in the St. Croix River.

He was rescued by boat and flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Authorities have not released the man's name, although a sheriff's spokesman said he was about 60 years old.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 68133

Reported Deaths: 1799
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21270862
Ramsey8412282
Dakota5118109
Anoka4229116
Stearns304821
Washington252151
Olmsted189024
Nobles181211
Scott180527
Mower11473
Rice11108
Wright10436
Blue Earth10345
Carver9994
Clay81240
Sherburne80911
Kandiyohi7591
St. Louis72521
Todd4392
Lyon4373
Nicollet40214
Watonwan3963
Steele3842
Freeborn3831
Benton3463
Le Sueur3022
Winona29417
McLeod2931
Beltrami2871
Crow Wing27915
Chisago2471
Goodhue2339
Otter Tail2334
Martin2166
Waseca2021
Cottonwood1940
Polk1724
Becker1711
Pipestone1709
Carlton1651
Isanti1600
Itasca15512
Douglas1491
Dodge1440
Pine1360
Unassigned13646
Murray1331
Chippewa1271
Wabasha1070
Morrison1041
Brown1032
Sibley1012
Faribault980
Rock950
Meeker912
Cass883
Jackson880
Koochiching853
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville705
Houston650
Lincoln620
Yellow Medicine590
Roseau580
Swift581
Grant554
Pope550
Kanabec494
Redwood450
Aitkin441
Norman430
Wilkin433
Hubbard400
Wadena340
Mahnomen321
Big Stone300
Marshall300
Red Lake270
Lake250
Stevens230
Traverse210
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle110
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55171

Reported Deaths: 1022
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11546214
Woodbury390254
Black Hawk348769
Linn270190
Johnson237024
Dallas207335
Scott197018
Dubuque188535
Buena Vista181112
Marshall155528
Story153116
Pottawattamie149131
Wapello99143
Muscatine92148
Crawford7763
Sioux7573
Cerro Gordo70020
Webster6888
Warren6324
Clinton6255
Plymouth59815
Tama58229
Jasper51429
Wright4901
Dickinson3995
Des Moines3942
Louisa38214
Washington31610
Boone3103
Carroll2862
Franklin27316
Marion2680
Bremer2607
Hamilton2442
Lee2335
Clay2291
Clarke2153
Emmet2107
Hardin2081
Shelby2051
Henry1974
Floyd1833
Benton1811
Jackson1771
Poweshiek1758
Allamakee1654
Buchanan1641
Winneshiek1611
Delaware1592
Guthrie1565
Mahaska15618
Butler1512
Clayton1473
Jones1462
Madison1442
Cedar1431
Winnebago1392
Lyon1322
Harrison1311
Hancock1302
Cherokee1251
Pocahontas1212
Fayette1200
Mills1121
Kossuth1100
Grundy1081
Page1050
Taylor1050
Iowa1041
Palo Alto1040
Cass1032
Monona1011
Jefferson1000
Calhoun982
Sac980
Humboldt972
Osceola900
Union903
Monroe898
Mitchell880
Chickasaw840
Howard830
Lucas794
Davis742
Worth740
Montgomery684
Appanoose623
Fremont500
Keokuk461
Greene450
Van Buren451
Adair421
Ida340
Audubon321
Decatur320
Wayne312
Ringgold291
Adams200
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rain chances return tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Restoring the George Floyd Mural in Rochester

Image

Opening a Restaurant During the Pandemic

Image

Million Dollar Shootout tees off

Image

2nd Street reopens in Rochester

Image

Builders struggle to find lumber

Image

Rochester Grizzlies host main camp with social distancing measures

Image

Sara's 10pm Forecast - Friday

Image

Virgil's ends boycott

Image

Mayo study on convalescent plasma

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Friday

Community Events