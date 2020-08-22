Man critically hurt after falling of cliff in Minnesota state park

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker fell off a cliff at a state park, suffering critical injuries.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the man was apparently looking over the cliff at Interstate State Park around midday Friday when he fell. He plummeted 30 feet, landing on rocks in the St. Croix River.

He was rescued by boat and flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Authorities have not released the man's name, although a sheriff's spokesman said he was about 60 years old.