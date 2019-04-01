Clear
Man could get life in prison for Mason City drug arrest

Jeffrey Determan Jeffrey Determan

Authorities say a 'large amount' of narcotics was found in July 2018 search.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 5:32 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A man arrested in Mason City with what authorities called a “large amount” of drugs is pleading guilty in federal court.

Jeffrey David Determan, 57, was arrested after the July 10, 2018, search of a home in the 200 block of North Jefferson Avenue. Determan was wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release for a 2003 federal conviction for drug crimes.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was found in the home with Determan.

He was charged in Cedar Rapids Federal Court with conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth, and distribution of meth. Determan has now pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge.

No sentencing date has been set but federal guidelines say Determan is facing between 15 years and life behind bars.

The investigation that led to Determan’s arrest involved the Clear Lake Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Police Department, North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, the Task Force’s Special Operations Group, and the U.S. Marshals.

