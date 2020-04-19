Man convicted of northeast Iowa attempted murder dies in prison

CORAVILLE, Iowa – A man convicted of attempted murder in northeast Iowa has died behind bars.

Roni Kachanes, 61, was pronounced dead Sunday morning in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. The Iowa Department of Corrections says his death appears to be from natural causes.

Kachanes was found guilty of attempted murder in Allamakee County for repeatedly stabbing Avraham Holtzberg in the neck, chest and back. He began serving a 25-year sentence in April 2002.