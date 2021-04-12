Man convicted of murder now pleads guilty to gun crime in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A convicted killer is pleading guilty to illegal gun possession in Rochester.

Corey Lydell Pendelton, 43 of Rochester, was arrested in August 2020 after police said they searched his home and found three handguns, ammunition, and around three grams of methamphetamine. Court documents state Pendelton’s home is within 300 feet of Mayo High School.

Authorities say Pendelton was convicted of second-degree murder in Cook County, Illinois, and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was charged with third-degree drug possession, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and illegal firearm possession. Pendelton has now pleaded guilty to the gun crime and his sentencing is set for May 29.