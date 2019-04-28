Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man convicted of kidnapping, trying to kill woman in Iowa

A jury has convicted a Waterloo man for kidnapping and trying to kill a woman by intentionally wrecking the car they were in last April.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 5:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 5:47 PM

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a Waterloo man for kidnapping and trying to kill a woman by intentionally wrecking the car they were in last April.

Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that 55-year-old Ronald Share was convicted Friday of kidnapping, attempted murder, willful injury and eluding police. He faces a mandatory life sentence on the kidnapping count alone when he's sentenced June 25.

Prosecutors say Share kidnapped a woman who had a restraining order against him and told her he was going to kill her by crashing the car he forced her into. She called 911, and when police spotted the car and tried to stop it, Share led them on a chase reaching 100 mph on I-380 in northeastern Iowa. Police say he then intentionally drove the car into a guardrail while speeding at about 90 mph, causing serious injuries to the woman and himself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking a very rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's Drake Relays highlights

Image

Drug Take Back Day

Image

Prom affected by snowy April

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures Into Sunday

Image

Drake Relays - Friday night

Image

Farming during an uncertain Spring

Image

Limb Loss Awareness Month

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Community Events