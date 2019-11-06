Clear

Man convicted of hate crime for tearing down LGBTQ flag in Iowa

He told KCCI in an interview that he tore down the flag that had been hanging from the United Church of Christ and burned it because he opposes homosexuality.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 7:32 PM

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of a hate crime and other counts for tearing down and burning an LGBTQ flag flying at a church in Ames.

Television station KCCI reports that 30-year-old Adolfo Martinez was found guilty Wednesday of a hate crime, third-degree harassment and being a habitual offender.

Martinez was arrested in June. He told KCCI in an interview that he tore down the flag that had been hanging from the United Church of Christ and burned it because he opposes homosexuality.

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds says Martinez faces 15 years in prison when sentenced. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Community Events