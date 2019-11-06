NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of a hate crime and other counts for tearing down and burning an LGBTQ flag flying at a church in Ames.
Television station KCCI reports that 30-year-old Adolfo Martinez was found guilty Wednesday of a hate crime, third-degree harassment and being a habitual offender.
Martinez was arrested in June. He told KCCI in an interview that he tore down the flag that had been hanging from the United Church of Christ and burned it because he opposes homosexuality.
Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds says Martinez faces 15 years in prison when sentenced. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Related Content
- Man convicted of hate crime for tearing down LGBTQ flag in Iowa
- North Iowa man convicted of involuntary manslaughter
- Study: Minnesota agencies report few hate crimes
- The LGBTQ pride flag was raised over New York's state Capitol for the first time ever
- Iowa man convicted of killing 10-year-old dies in prison
- Man convicted of manslaughter in eastern Iowa slaying
- Minnesota man convicted of attempted child sex trafficking in Iowa
- Iowa man convicted for scamming out-of-state hunters
- Iowa man convicted of kidnapping and sex abuse
- Northeast Iowa man convicted of 2nd degree murder