Man convicted in Mason City murder case is heading back to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is going to prison for slamming a car door on the hands of a police officer.

Jamie Carl McFarland, 28 of Mason City, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for felony eluding and one year in jail for misdemeanor interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury.

Mason City police say when they tried to arrest McFarland on December 4, 2019, he closed his car door on an officer’s hands and sped away, eventually crashing into another vehicle and a tree.

The sentences are to be served one after the other and will also be consecutive to his sentence for violating his parole for 1st degree burglary. In 2010, McFarland was sentenced to 25 years in prison on that charge in connection with the death of Isidoro Erreguin in Mason City.