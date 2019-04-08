Clear
Man convicted for fatal New Year's Eve collision

Jordan Wilde Jordan Wilde

Authorities say Byron man crossed the center line and caused head-on crash.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 12:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 12:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Byron man is found guilty in a fatal two-vehicle crash.

Jordan Christopher Wilde, 22, was arrested in July 2017 and charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Olmsted County Sheriffs’ deputies said Wilde admitted to smoking marijuana before colliding with Daniel Pyfferoen, 60 of Byron, on New Year’s Eve 2016. Investigators said Wilde crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Pyfferoen’s vehicle.

Wilde pleaded not guilty but was finally convicted on April 4. His sentencing is now set for June 24.

