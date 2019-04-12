Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa man, 79, convicted again of killing former apartment manager

Man accused of stabbing victim 70 times in 2014.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 9:01 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 79-year-old man has been convicted again of stabbing to death his former apartment manager in Des Moines.

Polk County District Court records say Norman Wadsworth was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder. Police say Wadsworth stabbed 58-year-old Darlene Crook about 70 times on Oct. 15, 2014, at the apartment building where he used to live. He became homeless after he was evicted.

Wadsworth's sentencing is set for April 29.

He'd been found guilty at his 2016 trial. The Iowa Appeals Court overturned the conviction, questioning Wadsworth's competency to stand trial.

Wadsworth subsequently was treated and then judged competent to stand a second trial. Before it began a judge ordered Wadsworth to take medication during the trial that the judge said was important to maintaining Wadsworth's competence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
The strong storm wraps up today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some Lingering Impacts From a Strong System

Image

Bulls' associate coach moves to NAHL

Image

State champ gymnasts prepare for regionals

Image

Minnesota Mat Top 100

Image

Roof ripped off building

Image

Local women live lifelong dream as Mayo Clinic Pilots

Image

Travel not advised on gravel roads

Image

What's up with the snow?

Image

Hand free bill moves forward

Image

Hyatt Place groundbreaking

Community Events