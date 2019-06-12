Clear

Man comes home to Iowa and becomes a crime victim

Says his garden tractor was stolen.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ORCHARD, Iowa – A man who returned to North Iowa after many years is asking for help finding his stolen property.

Kevin Wieland of Orchard says someone took his 1961 Allis Chamber Big 10 tractor from his home sometime between May 31 and June 1. Wieland says he was out of town at the time.

Wieland says he was born in Osage and moved back to Mitchell County in March after living for several decades in Illinois. He says the tractor has a new seat which is black, unlike the seat in the photos.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office.

