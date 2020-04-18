Man claims alibi in Humboldt County kidnapping case

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A man accused of kidnapping and assault in Humboldt County says he’s not guilty and can prove it.

Levi Alan Goodell, 24 of Fort Dodge, is charged with 2nd degree kidnapping and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Court documents state that Goodell entered a woman’s home in Humboldt in March 2019, then choked her and dragged her out by the hair to his car. Goodell is accused of driving the woman around, pointing a sawed off shotgun at her, and stating that one of them had to die.

Authorities say Goodell at one point pointed the shotgun out the car window and pulled the trigger but it did not go off, with Goodell telling his victim there were no shells in it and he just wanted to scare her.

Criminal charges were filed against Goodell in September 2019. He pleaded not guilty and has filed notice of an intent to claim an alibi. Goodell says his parole officer and GPS data from the Iowa Department of Corrections can prove where he really was when the alleged kidnapping took place.

His trial is scheduled to start on August 11.