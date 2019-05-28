Clear
Man charged with trying to run over Winnebago County deputy

Marcus Hughes Marcus Hughes

Arrested Saturday night after chase through Forest City.

Posted: May 28, 2019 2:04 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man is arrested after he allegedly tried to run over a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy.

Marcus Jamal Hughes, 25 of Mason City, is facing charges of assault on persons in certain occupations with intent to injure, interference with official acts with intent to inflict serious injury, eluding, possession of marijuana-3rd offense, careless driving, speeding, and having no auto insurance.

At around 9:30 pm Saturday, a Forest city police officer and a county sheriff’s deputy say they pulled Hughes over in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 69. During the stop, a sheriff’s office K9 indicated there were drugs in Hughes’ vehicle.

Authorities say when Hughes was told his vehicle would be searched, he drove off and intentionally tried to run over the deputy. After a short chase, Hughes was arrested in the parking lot at the Emergency Services Center. The Forest City Police Department says he was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on $15,000 bond.

