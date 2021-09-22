Man charged with the murder of his infant son in Hardin County

ELDORA, Iowa – A central Iowa man has been charged with murder for the 2021 death of his six-month-old son.

Nicholas Edward Cox, 22 of Waukee, was arrested Tuesday for first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. He’s been booked into the Hardin County Jail on $1 million bond.

Iowa Falls police and emergency services say they got a 911 call on March 2, 2021, asking for help at an apartment in the 500 block of Washington Avenue where Cox was then living with his infant son and his son’s mother. Officers say they arrived to find an unresponsive six-month-old boy. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The State Office of the Iowa Medical Examiner says an autopsy of the baby determined his death was a homicide due to asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the neck and spinal column.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted with this case.