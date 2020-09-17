Man charged with smashing windows at three Mason City businesses

MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made in a window-smashing rampage along Federal Avenue.

Nicolas Lee Duarte, 21 of Mason City, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief. Authorities say Duarte used a sledgehammer on the morning of August 9 to break the front window at Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of North Federal Avenue, then smashed several windows in cars at Mason City Auto Sales in the 600 block of North Federal and Johnson Auto Sales in the 500 block of North Federal.

Investigators say the amount of damage done was greater than $1,500 but less than $10,000.

Duarte was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.