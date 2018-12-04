Man charged with sexual exploitation of child in connection to Mason City case

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of harboring a runaway last month is now being charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Authorities say David Vogelpohl, 21, of Vista, California, “persuaded, induced, and enticed a minor under 18 years old to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions.”

If convicted, Vogelpohl faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ in prison and a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Vogelpohl appeared on December 3, 2018, in federal court in Cedar Rapids and was held without bond. Vogelpohl’s next appearance for trial is set for February 4, 2019.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Mason City Police Department, the North Platte, Nebraska, Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Vogelpohl was arrested on a charge of harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent for his alleged role in assisting/helping a runway in November. He was taken into custody in Nebraska, according to Mason City police.

According to court documents, a 15-year-old female ran away from home and Vogelpohl claimed to have no knowledge of her disappearance.

On Oct. 17-18, authorities say Vogelpohl was identified and spoke with law enforcement from Clarke and Warren counties on three occasions. Each time, a young female later confirmed to be the girl was with him. Authorities say she appeared scared and gave a false name.

“A diner employee reported overhearing Vogelpohl begging (the girl) to jump on a train with him to get to Kansas City,” court documents state.