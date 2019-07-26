Man charged with sex crimes in Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is accused of multiple sex crimes in Mitchell County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Douglas David Young, 60 of Lyle, was arrested on Thursday and charged with 3rd degree sex abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

Court documents state Young, who is also listed as having lived in Osage and St. Ansgar, had sexual contact with a child between July 2009 and May 2019.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says posted bond and was released pending future court dates.