Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man charged with sex crimes in Mitchell County

Douglas Young Douglas Young

Investigators say crimes happened over nearly a decade.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:14 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is accused of multiple sex crimes in Mitchell County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Douglas David Young, 60 of Lyle, was arrested on Thursday and charged with 3rd degree sex abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

Court documents state Young, who is also listed as having lived in Osage and St. Ansgar, had sexual contact with a child between July 2009 and May 2019.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says posted bond and was released pending future court dates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking another chance for storms this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Warm, Windy, and Humid Friday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A breezy Friday and a stormy Sunday

Image

Revived man receives heart transplant, second chance at life

Image

Art, culture and race.

Image

Nitrates in your water?

Image

Can you go to the fair with $50 or less?

Image

Fighting at the Olmsted County Fair

Image

Autocross At Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Helicopter Rides At The Fair

Image

Big Names At The Fair

Community Events