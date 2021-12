ROCHESTER, Minn. – An accused bank robber is pleading not guilty.

Jacari A. Peters, 31 of Chicago, is charged with felony robbery. He was arrested on September 10 after police say he robbed the Sterling State Bank on 25th Street SE in Rochester. Court documents state Peters was pulled over on Highway 52 in Dodge County after allegedly trying to rob Pine Island State Bank.

No trial date has been set. Peters remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $125,000 bond.