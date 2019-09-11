Man charged with purchasing credit card numbers on web, using them around north Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man accused of purchasing credit card numbers on the internet, using them around north Iowa and being in possession of a credit card skimmer is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on numerous charges.

Wayne Davis, 28, is being held on a $50,000 bond in connection to multiple credit card thefts in north Iowa in 2007.

He’s facing charges of ongoing criminal conduct and unauthorized use of credit of cards in Cerro Gordo County. He’s also been charged in other counties, including Chickasaw and Franklin.

“Davis was identified by an employee who turned his ID in to the police as well as store surveillance. ISP conducted a traffic stop on Davis where a credit card skimmer, computer and cards were seized. An exam of these items revealed Davis was purchasing card numbers on the dark web,” court documents said. “A search warrant was conducted on his residence in Hampton, IA that produced stolen credit cards and a card skimmer,” court documents said.