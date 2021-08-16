Man charged with murder threat in Dodge County takes plea deal

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of a murder threat is pleading guilty to illegal gun possession.

Cody Ray Haakenson, 33 of Chatfield, was arrested on June 1, 2020, in Dodge Center. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Haakenson assaulted his then-girlfriend, took her phone, threw her to the ground, put a gun to her head, and threatened to kill her and all her family.

Law enforcement says it had to shoot Haakenson with a taser to take him into custody and a search of his residence found a loaded handgun, multiple methamphetamine pipes, a marijuana pipe, and several boxes of ammunition.

Court documents state Haakenson has a history of assault, domestic assault, and drug possession arrests stretching back to 2008.

He was charged with second-degree assault, domestic assault, terrorist threats, first-degree aggravated robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a fifth-degree controlled substance violation. Haakenson pleaded guilty Monday to illegal possession of a firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for October 27.