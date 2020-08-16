Man charged with murder over body found in NW Iowa lake

LAKE PARK, Iowa – A Palo Alto County man is arrested for a fatal drowning.

The body of Rollin J. Bontrager, 27 of Washington, was pulled from Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven, on July 22. The investigation led to the search of two homes in Emmetsburg on July 31.



Allan Michael Dean Schwidder, 29 of Emmetsburg, was charged on Friday with killing Bontrager. He was arrested in Lake Park for 1st degree murder and booked into the Palo Alto County Jail on $1 million bond.

The investigation into this death is continuing and anyone with information about it is asked to call the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office at 712-852-3535. Assisting with this case has been the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Palo Alto County Coroner, Palo Alto County Conservation, Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office, sheriff’s offices in Emmet and Clay counties, police departments in Emmetsburg and Spencer, and the Iowa DCI Crime Scene Unit.