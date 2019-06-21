Clear

Man charged with murder in death of girlfriend's baby son in southern Iowa

Doctors later told investigators the boy had suffered brain and spinal cord injuries consistent with child abuse.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 1:32 PM

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in Oskaloosa, accused of killing his girlfriend's baby son.

Station WOI reports that 21-year-old Johnny Dale Jr. is being held on $1.25 million bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A criminal complaint says Dale was watching the 4-month-old boy when his girlfriend went to work on June 15. She told an investigator the boy had a bruise on his forehead and wouldn't wake up when she got home. Doctors later told investigators the boy had suffered brain and spinal cord injuries consistent with child abuse.

The complaint also says Dale said he'd grown frustrated with the baby and said he bounced him on an air mattress in an attempt to get him to sleep. Dale acknowledged that his actions likely injured the boy.

The complaint says the boy died Friday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Image

Tracking an Active Weekend

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Community Events