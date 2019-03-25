Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man charged with killing missing girl's mom due in court

Dariaz Higgins

The body of Higgins' 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson, was found in a ditch in Minnesota four days after Higgins was arrested on March 13.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 8:16 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing the mother of his child in Milwaukee is due in court.

WITI-TV reports that 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins has a preliminary hearing scheduled Monday.

Read more about the case here. 

Higgins is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman earlier this month. He faces several charges including first-degree intentional homicide.

The body of Higgins' 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson, was found in a ditch in Minnesota four days after Higgins was arrested on March 13. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the child died from head trauma. Her death remains under investigation.

Funeral services were held Saturday for Sierra and Noelani Robinson in Kansas City, Missouri, where Sierra's father lives.

___

Information from: WITI-TV, http://www.fox6now.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Using SMART goals

Image

Dr. Oz - Finding the right hearing aid

Image

Skate for Make-A-Wish

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Community Events