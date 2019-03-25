Man charged with killing missing girl's mom due in court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of killing the mother of his child in Milwaukee is due in court.
WITI-TV reports that 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins has a preliminary hearing scheduled Monday.
Read more about the case here.
Higgins is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman earlier this month. He faces several charges including first-degree intentional homicide.
The body of Higgins' 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson, was found in a ditch in Minnesota four days after Higgins was arrested on March 13. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the child died from head trauma. Her death remains under investigation.
Funeral services were held Saturday for Sierra and Noelani Robinson in Kansas City, Missouri, where Sierra's father lives.
Information from: WITI-TV, http://www.fox6now.com
