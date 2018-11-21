Clear

Man charged with killing 2 brothers in Fort Dodge

A January trial has been scheduled for a 28-year-old man accused of killing two brothers who lived in Fort Dodge.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 8:51 AM

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A January trial has been scheduled for a 28-year-old man accused of killing two brothers who lived in Fort Dodge.

Webster County court records say Tanner King, of Fort Dodge, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder. He's accused of fatally shooting 37-year-old Marion and 34-year-old Eldominic Rhodes. A criminal complaint says the younger man's body was found in an alley Oct. 22 and his older brother's body was found in a nearby apartment parking lot.

Police say King fired a shot at another man but missed.

King's trial is set to begin Jan. 15.

