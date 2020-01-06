Clear

Man charged with kidnapping, killing Minnesota real estate agent

A Minneapolis man is charged with kidnapping and killing a real estate agent on New Year's Eve.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 7:48 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Forty-one-year-old Cedric Berry was charged Monday with kidnapping and second-degree murder.

Berry is accused in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh of Minneapolis.

Police suspect Baugh was kidnapped from a home in Maple Grove she was showing by someone driving a rental truck.

She was later found fatally shot in a north Minneapolis alley with duct tape wrapped around one wrist.

Police suspect her killing is tied to an alleged drug rivalry between Berry and Baugh's boyfriend, who also was shot but survived.

