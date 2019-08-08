Man charged with injury Olmsted County deputy pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A northern Minnesota man is pleading guilty to pushing an Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy down the stairs.
Tyler Farris Noreen, 20 of Brook Park, was arrested on July 13. Court documents state Noreen was stopped in Stewartville for driving with an expired registration. He allegedly did not obey the deputy and tried to enter a home. That’s when the deputy shot Noreen with a taser.
Authorities say Noreen pulled out the taser probes and pushed the deputy down a flight of stairs. The deputy suffered several injuries from the fall.
Noreen pleaded guilty Thursday to 4th degree assault on a peace officer and fleeing a peace officer. His sentencing is scheduled for September 23.
