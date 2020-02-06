Clear

Man charged with homicide by vehicle for fatal Mason City crash

Tomas Berk

An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal crash in September of 2019 in Mason City.

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 1:59 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2020 2:08 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal crash in September of 2019 in Mason City.

Police said Tomas Berk, 24, of Janesville, Wisconsin, was arrested Thursday and is facing a charge of homicide by vehicle, a Class B felony.

“Lab results indicated that Berk had one or more controlled substances in his system at the time of the wreck,” Mason City police said.

Berk was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento that crashed into a ditch south of Highway 122 on California Ave. on Sept. 27.

Two of the passengers were ejected.

Madisyn Ensign, 21, died from her injuries. Dominic Clifford, 18, was seriously injured.

Berk is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.

 

