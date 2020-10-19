Man charged with knife-point burglary at Mason City residence

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 59-year-old man is facing a first-degree burglary charge after allegedly entered a residence and pulled a knife on the occupants.

Frank Harmon, of Waseca, Minnesota, was arrested Sunday morning at 9:07 a.m. in the 600 block of S. 56th St.

Police said the victims were arriving at the residence when Harmon walked in as they did. He was asked to leave but refused before pulling a knife and telling them to "shut up," court documents state.

This happened in the presence of a young child.

Harmon was found sitting in a chair charging his phone when law enforcement arrived. The victims had locked themselves in a different area of the residence.