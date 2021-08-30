Man charged with fighting Rochester police found not competent for trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of fighting with police officers has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Spencer Thomas Tlougan, 25 of Rochester, was arrested on April 18 after allegedly getting into a struggle with Rochester police. Officers were called to Valhalla Apartments on a report of someone yelling at a couple in the parking lot. The couple said they thought the man, Tlougan, had a gun.

Police say when they located Tlougan in the 1900 block of Viking Drive a short time later, he kicked and spit on officers and had to be wrestling to the ground. Police say Tlougan was wearing a police-style belt with a collapsible baton and a can of mace.

He was charged with three counts of fourth-degree assault. A judge then found Tlougan not competent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.