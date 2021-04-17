Man charged with fatal stabbing at Prestage Foods found not competent for trial

CLARION, Iowa – A man arrested for a fatal stabbing at Prestage foods has been found not competent to stand trial.

Lukouxs Alan Brown, 26 of Fort Dodge, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Wayne Allen Smith, 50 of Fort Dodge. Authorities say Brown cut Smith’s throat while both men were inside an employee locker room at Prestage Foods in Eagle Grove on February 16.

Both men were employed by the company.

After a court-ordered evaluation, a judge has ruled that Brown suffers from a mental disorder that prevents him from appreciating the charge against him, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in his defense. Brown has been committed to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center for treatment to restore him to competency.