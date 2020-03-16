Man charged with drunken domestic dispute in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A man is arrested after allegedly slapping a 10-year-old child.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of S Main Street in Stewartville around 2:15 pm Saturday for reported domestic assault. Deputies say Jeffrey Cowden, 57, was drunk at the house of a 43-year-old who has a restraining order against him. Witnesses say Cowden slapped a 10-year-old at the house.

He was arrested for violating a restraining order and domestic assault. The Sheriff’s Office says Cowden’s blood alcohol level was tested at .218, over twice the legal limit.