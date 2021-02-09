Man charged with drug crimes in two NE Iowa counties gets first sentence

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Lake Mills man is sentenced in two Winnebago County drug cases.

Michael Lee Groe, 28, was first arrested on August 13, 2020, in Forest City. Authorities say he was caught with 9.1 grams of methamphetamine, 40 pills of alprazolam, and a grinder with marijuana residue in it. Groe was arrested again in Leland on October 21, 2020, and accused of having meth and marijuana oil in his possession.

Groe pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He’s been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and must follow all substance abuse treatment recommendations.

Groe has also pleaded guilty to possession of meth in Worth County. He was arrested on December 2, 2020, after a traffic stop where law enforcement said it found methamphetamine in his vehicle. No sentencing date has been set in that case.